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Chilly nights and mornings, gradually warming up
By Madeline Parker,4 days ago
Good evening, Heartland. Temperatures this evening drop from the low 40s to the mid 30s. By tomorrow morning, lows are in the mid to upper 20s. Highs are in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures gradually warm up throughout the week, with lows on Monday in the low 30s and highs reaching the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Expect sunshine for the beginning of the week.