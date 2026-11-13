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CP Communications Puts Robotic Cameras Over the TCS New York City Marathon Start Line
By AA Catalyst,10 days ago
Partnership with Gravity Media brings SMARThead™ remote head technology to the U.S. for the first time, capturing over 61,000 runners stepping onto the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. CP Communications, which delivers broadcast and communications services across all five boroughs of the TCS New York City Marathon, worked with Gravity Media to...