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Chizik's 25 Saves Lifts U18s over Steel, 5-2
By USA Hockey's NTDP,11 days ago
Pelosi tallies a pair; Hendricks and Thoreson each net first NTDP goal. Griffin Storey (Faribault, Minn.) nearly broke open the scoring at 2:50 with a shot right at the doorstep, but starting Steel netminder Chase Pastor made the save. It was Nolan Fitzhenry (Andover, Minn.) who broke the stalemate at 13:44 of the period while shorthanded. From behind the net, Gerry DiCunzolo (Buffalo, N.Y.) played the body and forced a turnover and found Fitzhenry alone in the slot who buried it past Pastor.