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Men’s Basketball Heads to Harrisonburg for Sunday Matchup with JMU
4 days ago
MERCYHURST (1-3, 0-0 NEC) at JAMES MADISON (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) Mercyhurst hits the road for the fourth time in five games, visiting James Madison on Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Lakers are coming off a 72-57 loss at Penn State on Thursday. They trailed by only four at halftime and tied the game three times in the second half before the Nittany Lions pulled away. JMU was picked second in the Sun Belt preseason poll and is coming off its first win of the season. This is the first-ever meeting between the programs. The game is the second half of a JMU doubleheader, following the Dukes' women's game against ECU at 1 p.m.