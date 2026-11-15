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ATP Finals Best Bets Including Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Jodar
By Matt Zemek,4 days ago
The 2026 ATP Finals begin in Turin, Italy. The complexion of this eight-man tournament was significantly altered when Jannik Sinner’s knee injury did not improve, causing him to shut down his season months ago. In Italy, a healthy Sinner would likely have been the favorite to win. Having a home-nation crowd at his back would have been a big boost to Sinner. With the Italian not in the tournament, all eyes shift to Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Alexander Zverev as the foremost contenders for this title along with American Ben Shelton, who has been really strong from August through early November. The ATP Finals will be unique this year because Novak Djokovic will not be part of them, an extreme rarity in the 21st-century history of men’s tennis. Another special and new part of this eight-player tournament is that the rising young Spaniard Rafael Jodar will be part of the drama in Italy. After decades of Rafael Nadal, Spain has been able to pass the baton to Alcaraz, and to another hugely talented Rafa to represent the country on the world stage. Spain and the United States have multiple players in this event. Germany, France, Italy, and Russia have one player each. Italy’s representative is Flavio Cobolli, who will enjoy home-nation support but is not seen as a top-level contender for the year-end championship. It should be a fascinating week of high-pressure tennis in Turin. LWOS has our best bets for two matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.