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UFC 334 results, highlights: Stephen Thompson retires with classic 'Wonderboy' knockout
By Shakiel Mahjouri,4 days ago
A decade ago, Stephen Thompson drew UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a thrilling fight at UFC 205. It was the promotion's big debut in New York City, headlined by Conor McGregor. A decade later, nearly to the day, under the same bright lights of Madison Square Garden, "Wonderboy" found the magic one last time at UFC 334.