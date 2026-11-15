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‘That’s our job, right?’: JIA official speaks to ongoing efforts to keep operations moving
4 days ago
Millions of air travelers across the country are continuing to feel the effects of a nationwide ground stop ordered Friday afternoon, but progress is being made. The shutdown marks only the second full ground stop of the U.S. national airspace system since Sept. 11, 2001. More than 25,000 flight delays were reported nationwide on Friday as the disruption halted air traffic.