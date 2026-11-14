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Sergeant Devin James-Greene County Sheriff’s Office, N. Carolina
By CNBNews,2 days ago
Sergeant Devin James was killed while assisting in a suspect pursuit on Hwy 258 N near the Hwy 13 intersection just before 9:00 pm. At approximately 8:20 pm, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to assist the Farmville Police Department with a pursuit that crossed into Greene County. During the chase, Sergeant James lost control of his patrol vehicle.
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