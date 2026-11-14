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Joe Gorman Remembered: Gloucester City Educator, Mentor, Friend Dies at 72
4 days ago
Former Gloucester City High School teacher, guidance counselor, coach, author, and community contributor spent more than four decades helping students, families, and friends. GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ (November 14, 2026)–Joseph Patrick Gorman, a lifelong educator, book author, high school coach, and friend to many, passed away on November 11, 2026, at his home. Mr. Gorman was a self-publisher of inspirational books that appeared on Amazon. After he retired, he contributed articles to two blogs, the Gloucester City History in Photos and the Title Town blog. He was a regular contributor to the Gloucester City News weekly newspaper. His write-ups highlighted student and athlete accomplishments, sports teams’ results, and reports on alumni from the two local high schools in college. With his passing, Gloucester City lost one of its most respected educators and community leaders.