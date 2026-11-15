undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man in Critical Condition Following Hit and Run in Germantown
By MCS Staff,4 days ago
Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in Germantown on Saturday night, November 14. According to preliminary information from police, 5th District officers responded at approximately 8:37pm to the area of Wisteria Drive and Laurel Grove Place for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
9