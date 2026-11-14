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Miami Gardens Slashes Jazz Fest, Hiring Ahead of $9.8M Tax Hit
By Elena Vega,4 days ago
Miami Gardens is bracing for a multimillion-dollar budget hole, and the city isn't waiting around to find out how bad it gets. Officials have already taken a hatchet to special-events spending, stripped funding from the city's signature Jazz in the Gardens festival, and frozen most new hiring, all ahead of property tax changes that are projected to start squeezing city revenue in 2027.
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