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Bru's Room Demolition Returns to Coral Springs Two Years After Owner Backed Off
By Elena Vega,3 days ago
The fenced-off shell of the old Bru's Room restaurant at 1000 University Drive in Coral Springs is headed for the wrecking ball again, nearly two years after its owner quietly shelved an earlier demolition plan. The City of Coral Springs has issued a new demolition permit covering complete demolition of the restaurant, with the permit set to expire on April 25, 2027.
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