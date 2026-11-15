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Lights, laughter and liveliness: Indian Student Association brings Diwali Night to UGA
By Nicholas Garrison,4 days ago
The festival of lights, Diwali, arrived at the University of Georgia’s campus this weekend with a celebration of the holiday in the Tate Grand Hall. On Friday, Nov. 13, the Indian Student Association (ISA) hosted Diwali Night, an event bringing lively music, dance, food and community together for a full evening of festivities.