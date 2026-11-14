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Buck Reising and Jason Fitz straight from the Bama/Vandy sidelines to the studio
12 days ago
Buck and Fitz just witnessed Alabama in person today at Vanderbilt, which has them both convinced that Tennessee should be ranked WAY higher than the Tide. Bama was not impressive, while the Vols rolled over Texas A&M. Where will the CFP committee rank each of them this week? .. We get into how Ole Miss/Oklahoma and other games were affected by the FAA airline shutdown on Friday. And Buck admits he’d give up Indiana’s football national title last year and any that may come in future years for just ONE more natty for Hoosier hoops .. Fitz believes the Texans are destined for the NFL playoffs despite starting the season 0-4, while Buck has the Vikings continuing to roll with Kirk Cousins under center.