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Highlights! Stephen Thompson ends career with epic spinning wheel kick knockout, Joe Rogan left in tears post-fight | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,4 days ago
Stephen Thompson ended his MMA career on a high note earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as “Wonderboy” laid waste to welterweight counterpart Charles Radtke with a devastating third-round TKO (spinning wheel kick).