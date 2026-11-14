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Presidio County commissioner reveals he works for border wall security contractor
By David Flash,3 days ago
Presidio County Commissioner Margarito Hernandez confirmed Tuesday that he works for a company that provides security to federal border wall builders, The Big Bend Sentinel reported. Hernandez, who is also a Presidio police officer, disclosed his employment with Vision Quest Solutions as commissioners considered a resolution to bar elected county...