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Alpine radio club to connect children with Santa by ham radio Dec. 3
By David Flash,13 days ago
Children can talk with Santa Claus over ham radio Thursday, Dec. 3, during a holiday event hosted by the Big Bend Amateur Radio Club at Morrison True Value Hardware. The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at the store, 301 N. Fifth St. The club will use amateur radio to give children a chance to speak with Santa as part of a “Talk to Santa at the North Pole” program, according to the event flyer.