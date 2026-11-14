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Marky’s plans New York-style pizza shop and arcade in Marfa
By David Flash,13 days ago
Marky’s World plans to open a New York-style pizza shop and classic video game arcade in Marfa in spring 2027, according to the business’s website. The shop plans to serve 18-inch pizzas baked in a deck oven, along with large slices, salads and desserts. In a Sept. 6 Instagram post, the business also listed dine-in and takeout service, advance online ordering and a bring-your-own-beverage policy among its plans.