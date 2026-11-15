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313 kW Rooftop Solar System at Virginia Elementary Will Save $581,000 in Energy Costs
By Press Release,4 days ago
Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Roanoke City Schools to Add 313 kW Solar Power System. Staunton, VA...
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