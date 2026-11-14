undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colby Holds Off Football in Season Finale as Leary Sets Career Sacks Record
4 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College football team mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback but came up just short against Colby College on Saturday afternoon, falling 19-13 in the season finale at Whittier Field. The Mules retain the CBB Championship with the victory, improving to 2-7, while the Polar Bears finish their campaign at 0-9. Game Highlights.