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Argentine Stroke Play Championship: Leandro Mihaich holds off Mark Cadden for first title
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
Leandro Mihaich produced a 12-under final 36 holes to capture his first Argentine Stroke Play Championship, holding off a closing charge from Ireland’s Mark Cadden. The Bell Ville Golf Club representative finished at 13-under 267 after rounds of 69, 70, 62 and 66 at Tortugas Country Club. Cadden closed with a 6-under 64 to finish two strokes behind, securing the Argentine Under-23 Championship alongside his runner-up finish.