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Pangos All East Frosh Soph Camp: 2030 Stock Risers
By Rodger Bohn,2 days ago
The Pangos Frosh/Soph circuit has officially come and gone. With stops in Long Beach, Dallas, and Chicago, the 2026 tour ended with a fourth stop in the Philadelphia area. Held in Wilmington, Delaware at the NBN Sports Academy, it was the perfect central location to bring players from all over the East Coast. In fact, the 2026 rendition offered players from 15 different states and three different countries amongst the 180-plus campers.