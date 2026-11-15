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Claiming Crown: Kerness K, Miracle Ball Extend Streaks
By Sean Collins,4 days ago
The storylines were plentiful Nov. 14 at Churchill Downs, and it was exactly what you would expect from an event such as the Claiming Crown. The championship-style event, first run in 1999 to celebrate horses that make up the "backbone" of the racing industry, provided many thrills and dreams throughout the day for the connections, many of whom rarely find themselves in the spotlight despite dedicating their lives to the industry just the same as, if not more than, the big names.