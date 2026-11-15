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Dabo Swinney reacts after Clemson hits latest low with upset loss to Georgia Tech: ‘Nobody coming to save us’
4 days ago
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key overhauled his staff this week, firing multiple assistants amid a four-game losing streak. The shake-up came as a season that began with high expectations spiraled into disappointment. The Yellow Jackets responded Saturday, ending their losing streak with an upset road win over Clemson. The Dabo...