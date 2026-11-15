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MEN'S BASKETBALL SECURES THIRD WIN OF 2026-27
4 days ago
Recap story brought to you by Revive Day Spa. Visit them on the web, on Facebook, on Instagram and in person at 301 S Main Street in Aberdeen. Durant, Okla. – The Northern State University men's basketball team completed the non-conference weekend sweep on Saturday, defeating Southern Nazarene. The Wolves handed the Crimson Storm their first loss of the season, fending off a second half comeback from SNU.