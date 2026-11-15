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A Shoe Station Your Toddler Can Actually Use
By Ashley Chalmers,4 days ago
Having a baby brings more color and clutter into your life, but you don't have to live in complete disarray. This is even true as babies become toddlers. Messy as they may be, toddlers also love to help — and it's the perfect age to introduce easy chores, like putting away their own shoes and outdoor accessories. To start, you just need to make things easy and accessible, so a low-level open bin, basket, or shoe cubby is often the best addition to your entryway. While some pro organizers might suggest a shoe trunk, I personally found it best when my kids had the least amount of steps to get to the end goal. We started with two large, open baskets, and if you have multiple kids, you can even assign each one their own color or let them make cute labels.