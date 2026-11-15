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UFC 334 video: Terrance McKinney keeps all-finish streak alive with first-round knockout of Jim Miller
By Alexander K. Lee,4 days ago
Terrance McKinney added another highlight to the reel at UFC 334. Terrance McKinney has never needed the judges and that didn’t change at UFC 334. Matched up with the inimitable Jim Miller, McKinney (19-9) put the UFC lifer down for the count in the opening round of their matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. As usual, McKinney finished his work quickly, needing less than two minutes to pick up the victory.