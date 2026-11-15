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UFC 334 video: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson retires with spinning wheel kick knockout over Charles Radtke
By Damon Martin,4 days ago
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson ended his career in style with a spectacular spinning back kick knockout over Charles Radtke to cap off the UFC 334 prelims. After already announcing that Saturday would serve as his retirement fight, Thompson delivered another classic finish after he uncorked the kick and sent Radtke crashing to the canvas. The end officially came at 2:54 in the third round with Thompson celebrating his win by laying down his gloves in the octagon for the last time.