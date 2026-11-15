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‘One of the greatest ever’: Pros react to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s final knockout at UFC 334
By Alexander K. Lee,4 days ago
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson ended his career in style at UFC 334. Stephen Thompson closed out the show as only he can at UFC 334. “Wonderboy” walked into Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday knowing it would be his final fight, and the two-time UFC title challenger didn’t let his fans down as he delivered a vintage performance capped off by a beautiful spinning heel kick to knock out Charles Radtke. Afterwards, the 43-year-old Thompson delivered an emotional speech, thanking everyone who supported his MMA journey over the past 16 years.