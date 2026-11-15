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Chester County man charged for sexually assaulting two 6-year-old girls
By Brendan Brightman,4 days ago
A man from West Caln Township, Chester County, was charged with the rape of a child and other offenses for targeting two 6=year-old girls, police said. Brandon Beecher, 31, remained in custody on $500,000 bond as of Saturday night after getting arraigned on a series of charges, including rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and related charges.