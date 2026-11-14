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Five Former Green Bay Packers Players You May Not Know Also Played for the Vikings
By Gil Martin,13 days ago
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have enjoyed an intense division rivalry since the Vikings entered the league in 1961. The two teams meet twice each season and have engaged in some memorable games over the years. While everyone remembers that Brett Favre famously played for the Vikings later in his career, here are five players Packers fans may not remember also played for the Vikings after they left Green Bay. See how many you remember. They are listed in chronological order.