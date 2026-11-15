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Noah Kangian Adds 100+ New Services to MSP Panel’s Indian SMM Panel Service List
4 days ago
MSP Panel, an Indian SMM panel since 2017, adds 100+ new services. 1,400+ services across 8 platforms, from ₹0.18 per 1,000, UPI and SMM API. Bengaluru, India–(Newsfile Corp. – November 14, 2026) – MSP Panel , an Indian SMM panel and social media marketing platform operating since 2017, today announced that co-founder and CEO Noah Kangian has added more than 100 new services to the platform’s service list. The update brings the catalogue to more than 1,400 social media marketing services across eight platforms.