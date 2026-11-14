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Urijah Faber faces Merabs Friend Saba Lazishvili at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14
By NB News,12 days ago
Urijah Faber faces newly viral Georgian wrestler Saba Lazishvili at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, 2026, in a late-replacement catchweight crossover bout at Etihad Arena. Real American Freestyle (RAF) confirmed the matchup after removing Umar Nurmagomedov from the card. Lazishvili, a 21-year-old with a pure freestyle wrestling background and no professional MMA record, steps in on short notice for what will be his professional wrestling debut in the promotion. Faber, the UFC Hall of Famer and former WEC champion known as “The California Kid,” brings decades of combat-sports experience and a strong wrestling base from his MMA career; he has previously competed in RAF, including losses by technical fall to Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan.