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Viddal Riley vs. Seydi Coupe Prelims Livestream: How to Watch the MF Pro Card Live on November 14
By NB News,2 days ago
Viddal Riley puts his European (EBU) cruiserweight title on the line against undefeated mandatory challenger Seydi Coupe in the main event of an MF Pro card at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Both fighters enter at 14-0, making this an unbeaten vs unbeaten clash with major implications for the cruiserweight division.