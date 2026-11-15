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UFC 334 Fight Card & How to Watch Live Tonight, Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes at MSG
By NB News,4 days ago
UFC 334 takes place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is headlined by two title fights: Ciryl Gane defending the heavyweight championship against undefeated contender Josh Hokit, and women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison facing former two-division champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.