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RAF Abu Dhabi Khamzat Chimaev vs. Chris Weidman Full Card, Start Time & How to Live Stream Online
By NB News,12 days ago
Real American Freestyle (RAF) makes its Middle East debut on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight crossover championship match between UFC star Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.. Originally planned as...