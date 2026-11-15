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2026 IHSA Playoff scoreboard: See how Local 6 Southern Illinois teams fared in the quarterfinals
By Logan Whaley,4 days ago
The playoff pairings for the 2026 IHSA State Tournament have been revealed. Below you'll find matchups, including kickoff dates and times, and scores for Local 6 Southern Illinois squads. 5A Quarterfinals. #11 Providence Catholic 42, #10 Carbondale 8. 5A Second Round. #10 Carbondale 41, #15 LaSalle-Peru 13. 5A First Round.
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