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Darius Acuff Jr. Reveals Allen Iverson's Advice, Talks Relationship with NBA Icon in New Video
By Zach Bachar,4 days ago
"I met AI for the first time my senior year in high school playing at the Iverson Classic," Acuff said during a Saturday appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast. "I had just signed with Reebok. It's crazy, they had a little one-on-one stuff up there and he just showed up in the middle of it. I'm like 'Oh.' I'm like, 'There go AI.' I'm like 'Yeah, I'm finna win.' So yeah, we got to playing and I ended up winning the tournament. That was the first time he stood up. I shook his hand and I told him he was my favorite player. Ever since then, it's been a great connection. The number one thing he installed in me, he said, 'Just always be a dog first. Don't worry about nothing. Be a dog first. Go out there and play hard and everything else will come later.' It makes sense coming from a guy like him because he went out there and he hustled no matter what, you know, he was a hustler on the court and he's gonna get to it regardless."