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Bobcats down Northern Colorado 31-21, Vigen moves into top spot on Montana State’s all-time wins list
By Josh Dugan NonStop Local,4 days ago
GREELEY, Colorado — Montana State overcame a slow start to defeat Northern Colorado 31-21. The win was the 71st of Brent Vigen’s career at Montana State to move him past Rob Ash for the most in program history. All four of Montana State's scores came in run games with Justin Lamson finding paydirt twice while Jared White, and Adam Jones each chipped in a score.