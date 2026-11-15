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Game #20 Preview & Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars
By adolce95,4 days ago
TV: MSG-B Radio: WGR 550, Sirius XM (app) As they get ready to play their 20th game of the season tonight in Dallas, the Sabres are still waiting for too many of the players on their roster to show up for the season. While they have treaded water to this point, it is already starting to hit crunch time, as they find themselves on game two of a six game road trip, having lost three games in a row, all in different kinds of ways that could at best be described as “not ideal.”