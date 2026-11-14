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Volleyball Advances to NWC Title Game With 3-1 Win Over Whitman
12 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. -- The Loggers advance to the Northwest Conference Championship Game, beating Whitman 3-1 in the semifinals to play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Puget Sound got off to an electric start, starting on a 4-0 run and forcing a Whitman timeout. Maddie Badger and Aubrey Tanner got their first kills of the night, with a Nicolette Raduziner ace following shortly after. The Blues responded with an 11-2 run of their own, putting the Loggers behind for the first time in the match. Down 14-8, a kill by Raduziner stopped the bleeding, launching the Loggers on a 6-2 run in response. Badger got her first block of the night, pulling the Logs within two.