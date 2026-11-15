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Texas QB Arch Manning Faces Rough NFL Projection Amid Struggles Against LSU
By Nathan Dougherty,4 days ago
Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a chance to make a statement win over LSU, but instead could be sinking his own NFL hopes. Manning threw two interceptions, leading to rising concerns about the once-top prospect’s NFL projection. The Texas quarterback has endured some up-and-down performances this season, leading to a range of predictions on where he could land in the NFL draft — and questions on whether he could return to Texas instead.