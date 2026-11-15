undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘It changes minute by minute’: Flight delays continue at Mitchell International after nationwide FAA ground stop
By Mia Bearden,4 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are still dealing with flight disruptions following Friday’s nationwide ground stop. For Cheryl Fordham, departure times kept changing throughout the day, leaving her unsure when she would finally take off. “It changed minute by minute, and that's how...