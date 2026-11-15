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Auburn blasts Mississippi State, clinches bowl eligibility for 1st time since 2023
By Gabe Pennington,4 days ago
Auburn football defeated Mississippi State 41-9 on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. Auburn’s defense shined, forcing four fumbles that were turned into 24 points. Additionally, the Tiger defense recorded 13 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Auburn’s newfound freshman phenom Shadarius Toodle accounted for two tackles for a loss and a sack, while recording a game-high 10 total tackles.