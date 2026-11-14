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Brown, Denis defend Heels’ record-setting number of 3-point attempts
By R.L. Bynum,2 days ago
CHAPEL HILL — Carolina kept finding opportunities beyond the arc Friday. Finding the bottom of the net was another matter. The Tar Heels attempted a school-record 38 3-pointers in their 78–70 loss to Georgia, but Terrence Brown and Isaiah Denis — who combined for seven of UNC’s nine makes — said the volume reflected the openings Georgia’s defense allowed.