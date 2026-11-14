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Join The “Mexodus”
By Cate Hessel,13 days ago
In it’s Chicago premiere at the Studebaker Theater, “Mexodus” is a titanic, pyrotechnic, non-stop musical thrill ride. Written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson (mind-blowing as Henry) and Brian Quijada (incredible in the role of Carlos), the production is a high-energy, two-person theatrical work/concert that depicts the untold history of the southern Underground Railroad, the route where slaves escaped south across the Rio Grande into Mexico, instead of up north. In a unique live-looped hip-hop rhythm format, the speed and command of the many different instruments and props they both use, plus their breakdancing agility and gymnastic groove, smoothly moving around the stage, puts the audience in awe – it is so phenomenal…