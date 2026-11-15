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San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Investigators Solve the ID of the Hitchhiker/Passenger in a Fiery Collision on the I-15 near the Town of Baker 52-Year-Old.
By Staff Writer,4 days ago
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A hitchhiker/passenger who died in a fiery collision on Interstate 15 over 52 year ago, has now been identified as a 20-year-old Indiana man with new technology. Back on November 8, 1974, the hitchhiker was traveling in a van with three other people...
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