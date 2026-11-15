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Alston, Bruno carry UAM to Battle of the Timberlands win over SAU, 49-34
By I.C. Murrell,4 days ago
EL DORADO — Dave Alston rushed for his seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season, and Parker Bruno made a big statement in a big rivalry game. The two University of Arkansas at Monticello running backs combined for five touchdowns and led an offense that totaled 559 yards Saturday (Nov. 14) in a 49-34, season-ending win over Southern Arkansas University.
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