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Louisiana Women’s Four-Ball: Evelynn Artieta and Maci Williams shoot 59 to complete three-peat
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
Evelynn Artieta and Maci Williams turned a three-shot overnight advantage into a runaway victory at the 25th Louisiana Women’s Four-Ball Championship, firing a closing 59 at The Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette. Artieta, of Denham Springs, and Williams, of Brusly, followed their opening 63 with a 13-under final round...