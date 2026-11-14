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UWF named Distinguished Military College, welcomed into America’s Corps of Cadets by U.S. Department of War
2 days ago
The University of West Florida will join a select group of institutions designated as Distinguished Military Colleges through America’s Corps of Cadets, a U.S. Department of War initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s pipeline of future military officers and developing leaders prepared to serve the nation. “Today, I’m...